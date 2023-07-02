Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lessened by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $68,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,649. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average of $139.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

