Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.61 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $33.61 million and approximately $369,105.08 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,919,876 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,919,875 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

