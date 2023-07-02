Velas Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $33.56 million and approximately $466,762.77 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,919,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,919,886 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

