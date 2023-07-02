Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $30.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,432 shares of company stock valued at $945,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veracyte Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

