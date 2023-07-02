VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.3 %

VBNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,233. The company has a market capitalization of $197.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.48. VersaBank has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

