Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 822,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,272.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on NENTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Handelsbanken cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

