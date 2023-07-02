VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.25% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. 61,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,517. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

