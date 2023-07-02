Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.75

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.75 and traded as low as $31.65. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 24,818 shares changing hands.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Virginia National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other Virginia National Bankshares news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar purchased 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,969.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,969.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Virginia R. Bayes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,981 shares of company stock valued at $152,260. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VABK. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

