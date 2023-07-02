Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,572. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

