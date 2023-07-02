VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Down 34.6% in June

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975 over the last ninety days. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIZIO Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of VZIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 321,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

