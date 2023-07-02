Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $6.12. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 15,633 shares trading hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

