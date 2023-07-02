Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $6.12. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 15,633 shares trading hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
