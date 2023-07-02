Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $92.46 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00010846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014538 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,623.80 or 1.00156052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.20726344 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,578,562.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.