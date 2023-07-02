Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wabash National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $461,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 601,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

