Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 77.7% in June

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HLAL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. 20,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,155. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

