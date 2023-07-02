Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

