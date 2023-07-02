Wanchain Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.57 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,758,429 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

