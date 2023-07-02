Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.63 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,754,008 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

