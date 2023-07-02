WAXE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $48.46 or 0.00158506 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WAXE has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $94,708.75 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

