WAXE Self Reported Market Cap Tops $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $49.38 or 0.00161424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $127,855.23 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

