WealthOne LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthOne LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 13.8% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.96. 768,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,238. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

