WealthOne LLC Buys 11,731 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WealthOne LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthOne LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

