WealthOne LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthOne LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,161. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.