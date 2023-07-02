WealthOne LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthOne LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,366,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,972,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.