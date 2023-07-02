WealthOne LLC Sells 10,376 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

WealthOne LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,892,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 165,975 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,289,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 3,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,547. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

