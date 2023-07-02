WealthOne LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WealthOne LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.38. 307,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,216. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.