Well Done LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $157.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $423.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.