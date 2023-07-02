Well Done LLC Buys 186 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,377,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.