Well Done LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthOne LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 330,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.