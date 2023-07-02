Well Done LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $72.50. 28,381,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,789,269. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

