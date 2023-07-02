Well Done LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 23,366,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,972,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

