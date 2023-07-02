Well Done LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

XSLV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,813. The company has a market capitalization of $474.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

