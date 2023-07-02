Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 38,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,386. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

