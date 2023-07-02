Well Done LLC Sells 8,893 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 8.5% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $39,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. 1,021,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

