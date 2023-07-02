Wells Fargo & Company Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.83 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.