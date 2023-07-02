Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,273 shares of company stock valued at $14,607,069 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.