Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $201.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

