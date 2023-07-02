Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 4.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

