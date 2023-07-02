Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

