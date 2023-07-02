Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.