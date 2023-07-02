West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.06. The company has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.



