West Branch Capital LLC Sells 180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

