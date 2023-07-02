West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Select Medical by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Select Medical by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

Select Medical stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,011 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,306 over the last 90 days. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

