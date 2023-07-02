West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking stock opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,642.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,481.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

