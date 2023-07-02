Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 126.2% in June

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

