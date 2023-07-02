Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut Westpac Banking to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Westpac Banking Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WEBNF opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of C$12.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.92.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.