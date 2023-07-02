Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $13.60. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 3,935 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFCF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Where Food Comes From by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

