White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $235.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

