White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

