White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $376,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:NULG opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

