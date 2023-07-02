White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

